Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings fell to 3-2 following a 53-19 loss at home against the Temple Wildcats. The Vikings were without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who will miss the next couple weeks with a hand injury.

“We let it get away from us. Our effort was phenomenal... we just let them have a big play or two and trying to play catch up. Hats off to them.” Ricky Tullos, Bryan Head Coach said. “I told the guys.. one game doesn’t define you... go back to work Monday.. we have an important game Friday night, and lets move forward.”

The Vikings hit the road next week to take on Copperas Cove.

