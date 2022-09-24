Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings fell to 3-2 following a 53-19 loss at home against the Temple Wildcats. The Vikings were without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who will miss the next couple weeks with a hand injury.

“We let it get away from us. Our effort was phenomenal... we just let them have a big play or two and trying to play catch up. Hats off to them.” Ricky Tullos, Bryan Head Coach said. “I told the guys.. one game doesn’t define you... go back to work Monday.. we have an important game Friday night, and lets move forward.”

The Vikings hit the road next week to take on Copperas Cove.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Grimes County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of...
Teen killed in rollover crash in Grimes County
Sheriff Sowell said the three kids are siblings and they had just gotten out of a church event
Iola mourning loss of 13-year-old girl in car crash
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N...
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old Brody Mack was safely located and his...
6-year-old Navasota boy safely located

Latest News

VIDEO: Falls City vs Burton
VIDEO: Falls City vs Burton
Franklin rolls to 5-0 after their first district win over McGregor
No. 2 Texas A&M Falls to No. 3 TCU by Raw Score, 1622.75-1630.5
Aggie equestrian ties with TCU
Aggie equestrian ties with TCU