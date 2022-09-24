Bryan PD celebrating National Forensic Science Week

By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 23, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s National Forensic Science Week (NFSW), and the Bryan Police Department is recognizing the hard work of their Crime Scene Unit.

Forensic science is a critical element of the criminal justice system. Forensic scientists examine and analyze evidence from crime scenes that can assist in the investigation and prosecution of criminals or exonerate an innocent person from suspicion.

This is the 10th anniversary of NFSW.

