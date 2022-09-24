Bryan PD celebrating National Forensic Science Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s National Forensic Science Week (NFSW), and the Bryan Police Department is recognizing the hard work of their Crime Scene Unit.

Forensic science is a critical element of the criminal justice system. Forensic scientists examine and analyze evidence from crime scenes that can assist in the investigation and prosecution of criminals or exonerate an innocent person from suspicion.

This is the 10th anniversary of NFSW.

It's National Forensic Science Week! Join us in recognizing the contribution that the Bryan Police Department Crime Scene Unit makes to the City of Bryan and surrounding agencies! pic.twitter.com/Jy3mhcOzIF — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) September 22, 2022

