Buffalo stampedes past Normangee 46-0

Normangee vs Buffalo
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 24, 2022
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Buffalo Bison got a pair of first quarter touchdowns from Xander Cheek and rolled to a 46-0 win over Normangee Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Up 12-0 in the second quarter Buffalo quarterback Cole Davis threw a screen pass to Craig Shannon on 3rd and 21. He winds up taking it to the end zone for a 32 yard touchdown reception to make it 19-0.

Buffalo (2-3) will be idle next week. The Bison will open up district play on October 7th when they will host Elkhart. Normangee (0-4) will also have their bye next week and open up district play on the road October 7th against Corrigan-Camden.

