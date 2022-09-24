Caring for Seniors this Holiday Season

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council of Governments is working to make sure local seniors have a happy holiday season.

Angela Allison and Jodi Cobler from BVCOG joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, September 23 to talk about Senior Christmas.

Senior Christmas supports over 1,200 Brazos Valley seniors who are home-bound and in nursing homes that have little or no contact with their families during the holidays.

Individuals and businesses can adopt a senior and shop for their wish list items. In December, volunteers will gather the gifts, package and deliver them to seniors.

For more information, go to bvcog.org/programs/senior-christmas

