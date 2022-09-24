Caroline Meuth’s 30 kill performance powers Aggies in win over Tennessee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie volleyball team hosted Tennessee in their home conference opener Saturday at Reed Arena.

A&M was powered by Caroline Meuth who had 30 kills on the day. She’s the first SEC volleyball player this season to reach that milestone.

The Aggies won the first set and Tennessee responded by taking sets two and three. A&M was able to rally and win the final two (25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 18-16).

A&M and Tennessee play again on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.