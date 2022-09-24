College Station opens up district play with win over Leander

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Leander 38-10 on Friday night in their District 11-5A Division I opener at Cougar Field.

Three different Cougars scored rushing touchdowns on a dominant night on the ground for the College Station. Aydan Martinez-Brown had a couple of rushing touchdowns, Anthony Trevino scored the Cougar’s first touchdown before exiting the game with an injury, and Wilson Stapp also added a score on the ground. Quarterback Arrington Maiden almost scored on an 82-yard run before being brought down at the one-yard line. Maiden had a 41-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Tisdell Jr. in the third quarter.

The Cougars, now 1-0 in district play, will hit the road next week to take on Georgetown Eastview.

