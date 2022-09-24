College Station opens up district play with win over Leander

College Station cruises in district opener against Leander
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Leander 38-10 on Friday night in their District 11-5A Division I opener at Cougar Field.

Three different Cougars scored rushing touchdowns on a dominant night on the ground for the College Station. Aydan Martinez-Brown had a couple of rushing touchdowns, Anthony Trevino scored the Cougar’s first touchdown before exiting the game with an injury, and Wilson Stapp also added a score on the ground. Quarterback Arrington Maiden almost scored on an 82-yard run before being brought down at the one-yard line. Maiden had a 41-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Tisdell Jr. in the third quarter.

The Cougars, now 1-0 in district play, will hit the road next week to take on Georgetown Eastview.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Grimes County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of...
Teen killed in rollover crash in Grimes County
Sheriff Sowell said the three kids are siblings and they had just gotten out of a church event
Iola mourning loss of 13-year-old girl in car crash
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N...
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old Brody Mack was safely located and his...
6-year-old Navasota boy safely located

Latest News

VIDEO: Falls City vs Burton
VIDEO: Falls City vs Burton
Franklin rolls to 5-0 after their first district win over McGregor
Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19
No. 2 Texas A&M Falls to No. 3 TCU by Raw Score, 1622.75-1630.5
Aggie equestrian ties with TCU
Aggie equestrian ties with TCU