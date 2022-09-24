Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, Texas A&M Agrilife provide car seat safety inspections

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents left the Brazos Center Saturday morning with better peace of mind when they travel with their children.

Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Passenger Safety teamed up to provide car seat inspections for the community.

Saturday’s event capped off National Child Passenger Safety Week.

Licensed inspectors and technicians were brought in to perform safety checks on car seats.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Passenger Safety Program Manager Gina Galindo said the goal was that every child left the event safer than they arrived.

“We never pick and choose the day of our car crashes they just happen,” Galindo said. “We want to make sure that parents feel confident and they’re transporting their child safely.”

Everyone that didn’t pass the safety inspection got to leave with a brand-new car seat.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.