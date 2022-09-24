El Campo hands Navasota their second loss of the season in close battle

The Navasota Rattlers lose in back and forth fight against the El Campo Ricebirds, 45-35.
2022 Friday Football Fever
By Frank Greene
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - It was an exciting game tonight as the Navasota Rattlers took on the El Campo Ricebirds.

The scoring would kick off with a 15 yard rushing touchdown from Navasota’s Deontray Scott, giving the Rattlers an early 6-0 lead after a missed extra point attempt.

Navasota would go on to score again in the first, but this time it’s by the defense. Jarrad Isaiah will recover a bobbled Ricebird snap and take it 50 yards to pay dirt. The Rattlers widen the lead to 14-0 after the scoop and score and a successful 2 point conversion.

El Campo will respond on the very first play of the subsequent kick off return. Rueben Owens in at quarterback, with the help of a big block by Craig Washington, takes it 72 yards untouched to the end zone. This puts the Ricebirds on the board, but they still trail 14-7 to the Rattlers.

The Ricebirds would repeat on their next possession, this time with a goal line touchdown from Brock Rod, tying the game at 14-14 right before the second quarter.

Navasota will try to get back in the win column next Friday as they head towards the gulf to take on Bay City.

