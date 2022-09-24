Franklin rolls to 5-0 after their first district win over McGregor

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Through their first four games, the Lions have been tested a little more than their undefeated season last year but the defending state champs continue to grow their win streak into district play.

Franklin kicked off district 11 Class 3A Division one play at home against McGregor.

The Lions came out to a a fast and dominat start in the first half, leading 42-13.

Before the half concluded, sophomore Jayden Jackson went down with an injury and was carted off the field. There has been no updates as of the end of the game.

“I told them we have to have a lot trust that he is going to be okay.” Head Coach Mark Fannin said his message to his team was. “We have a lot of football left to be played. I was just trying to calm them down and settle them in because they were pretty upset. Had to settle back in the best we could and trust that everything was going to be okay and go play football.”

The Lions kept playing, rolling over the Bulldogs 69-32, to get their 21st win in a row.

Baylor commit, Bryson Washington, finished with over 200 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

Next week, Franklin hits the road to take on Rockdale.

