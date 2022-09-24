Holy Trinity Worship Ministries host “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Clothes, shoes, toys and other goods were available to the community to take home with them as Holy Trinity Ministries hosted their 2nd “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive.

The clothing drive was hosted at Tanglewood Park Saturday morning.

“Clothed in Righteousness” Executive Director Chenika Brooks says the last drive was a success and everyone was very excited about what they received.

“With the increase in gas prices, food prices, rent going up people were just very appreciative to have one more thing they didn’t have to worry about,” Brooks said.

Holy Trinity Worship Ministries wants to have another “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive in December.

