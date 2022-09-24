John Cena sets Guinness World Record for granting most wishes through Make-A-Wish

John Cena has earned a Guinness World Record for the most wishes granted through the...
John Cena has earned a Guinness World Record for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Actor and wrestling superstar John Cena has set a record for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Guinness World Records announced that Cena has already granted 650 wishes through Make-A-Wish -- while no one else has awarded more than 200 wishes.

Cena has reportedly become the most requested celebrity to grant wishes through the foundation after starting his professional wrestling career in 1999 and becoming a 16-time world champion in the WWE.

He was often a crowd-favorite character, becoming the face of WWE’s “Be a Star” anti-bullying campaign while taking his career to Hollywood.

Cena granted his first wish through Make-A-Wish in 2002, and in 2012, he participated in Make-A-Wish’s 1000th wish to a fan named Cardon.

“There is no more humbling experience than a child who could ask for anything in the world asking to meet me,” Cena said while Make-A-Wish celebrated his 500th wish. “It is inspiring to see the impact that granting wishes can have, and I look forward to granting 500 more.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children diagnosed with critical illnesses. Children between the ages of 2 and 18 can choose to meet a celebrity, attend an event or give a gift to someone.

