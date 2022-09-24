Lovelady Lions prove they are the king of the jungle

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon Cougars had the home field advantage in Jewett Friday night in their final pre-district game of the season against the Lovelady Lions.

The Lions wasted no time and started off strong with a quarterback keeper by Shaun Easterling scoring a touchdown to give the Lions an early lead. Not long into the second quarter the Cougars responded with a pass from Brock Bumpers to Gannon Wise who trotted in for a Cougar touchdown. But the Cougars celebrations were cut short. Just minutes after the Cougars scored, Easterling found Oscar Sutton for another Lion touchdown. The Lions Kept up the pressure with a two point conversion brought in by Jordan Blackmon.

The Cougars were no match for the Lions who won 50-7.

Both teams will have a bye week next Friday. On October 7, Lovelady will return home to face off against Colmesneil Bulldogs while Leon will once again have the home field advantage against the Groveton Indians.

