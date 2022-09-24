Madisonville falls to Livingston, still searching for first home win

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Despite taking a 3-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal on their first possession of the game, the 10th ranked Madisonville Mustangs could not overcome Livingston Friday night, falling 21-9.

The Mustangs grabbed momentum early thanks to a Jakeithon Owens interception cutting Livingston’s first drive short. The Mustangs settled for the field goal from Alexander Torres. Livingston responded with 21 straight points and a fourth quarter touchdown from Madisonville was not enough.

Madisonville drops to 2-3 on the season, all three wins on the road. The Mustangs continue non-district play hosting Columbus Friday, September 30, at 7 p.m.

