Madisonville falls to Livingston, still searching for first home win

(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Despite taking a 3-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal on their first possession of the game, the 10th ranked Madisonville Mustangs could not overcome Livingston Friday night, falling 21-9.

The Mustangs grabbed momentum early thanks to a Jakeithon Owens interception cutting Livingston’s first drive short. The Mustangs settled for the field goal from Alexander Torres. Livingston responded with 21 straight points and a fourth quarter touchdown from Madisonville was not enough.

Madisonville drops to 2-3 on the season, all three wins on the road. The Mustangs continue non-district play hosting Columbus Friday, September 30, at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Grimes County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of...
Teen killed in rollover crash in Grimes County
Sheriff Sowell said the three kids are siblings and they had just gotten out of a church event
Iola mourning loss of 13-year-old girl in car crash
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N...
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old Brody Mack was safely located and his...
6-year-old Navasota boy safely located

Latest News

Brazos Christian Eagles wings clipped by Bay Area Christian Broncos
Brazos Christian Eagles wings clipped by Bay Area Christian Broncos
Lovelady Lions take on the Leon Cougars in Jewett
Lovelady vs Leon
Texas A&M hosts Tennessee for pair of matches
VIDEO: Falls City vs Burton
VIDEO: Falls City vs Burton