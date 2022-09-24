No. 2 Burton outlasts Falls City in district opener

Falls City vs Burton
By Peyton Reed
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers improved to 4-0 with a 13-12 victory over the Falls City Beavers.

The Panthers’ victory came as a bit of payback after Falls City eliminated them from the playoffs last season in the Regionals.

Both teams started off slow offensively, but a diving interception by Burton’s Delvin Gantt set the Panthers up deep in Falls City territory. A couple of plays later, Tyrone Gilmon put the first points on the board with a rushing touchdown to put the Panthers up 6-0.

Defense remained the story of the game as Burton held on late to remain undefeated.

