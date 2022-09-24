No. 2 Texas A&M Falls to No. 3 TCU by Raw Score, 1622.75-1630.5

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team opened the season losing to No. 3 TCU, 10-10 (1622.75-1630.5), Friday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Maroon & White dominated TCU in Flat, capturing four of the five available points. Securing points for the Aggies included Rylee Shufelt (80), Devon Thomas (84), Brooke Brombach (85) and Devan Thomas. In Devan’s first ride of her career, she registered a meet-high score of 90 on Queen. Shufelt defeated TCU’s Laurel Smith, 80-67. Devon Thomas defeated TCU’s Wynne Weatherly on Zeus, 84-76, while Brombach scored an 85 on Diablo defeating Sydney Berube’s score of 82.

The Aggies were edged by the Horned Frogs in Reining, 3-2. Lisa Bricker highlighted the event earning the meet-high score of 77, on Dreamer edging out TCU’s Shea Graham’s ride of 76.5. Ariana Gray was the other Aggie to secure a point, defeating Anna Clausen, 72-67, on Indie.

Texas A&M led TCU at the half, 6-4.

Coming out of the break, Texas A&M’s lead narrowed to 8-7, as TCU won Fences, 3-2. Haley Redifer defeated Ella Bostwick, 90-77, on Celsius and Brombach took down Emy Lucibello, 80-68, with Converse.

In the final event, Horsemanship, the Aggies were edged, 3-2. The Aggies two point scorers included Hanna Olaussen on Max and Ella Petak on Cowboy, defeating Jessica McAllister and Payton Boutell with scores of 76 and 74, respectively.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.