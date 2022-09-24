Ring day returns to Aggieland with more than 4,400 recipients

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday some Aggies celebrated being one step closer to graduation.

More than 4,400 Texas A&M students received their Aggie Ring at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center. The Aggie Ring is given to students who have achieved 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or who have reached a predetermined graduate coursework milestone at Texas A&M University. While the tradition dates back to 1889, it’s current form began in 2000, and it is one of the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student, according to The Association of Former Students.

Friday’s Ring Day was also the first time that a Ring Day has been held since the opening of Aggie Park. Various photo stations were placed throughout the park where Aggie Ring recipients could stop with their family and friends for a quick photo.

First generation college student, Makenzie Stastny was excited to receive her Aggie Ring and said she’s grateful for all the family and friends who have supported her.

“It’s definitely taken a lot of work, a lot of determination,” Makenzie Stastny said. “Coming into college was a little bit scary, not having anyone to really ask for advice, but A&M does a really good at creating an atmosphere that’s really helpful and inspiring.”

As part of the Aggie Ring tradition Makenzie Stastny was presented her Aggie Ring by a special person in her life, a person who has been by her side her entire life, her twin sister Madysen Stastny. Madysen said she will receive her Aggie Ring at the end of the spring semester and when the time comes she will have Makenzie present her ring.

“I’m just really proud of her,” Madysen said. “I think we both worked really hard for it and we’re really appreciative and excited for the future and what it means to get that higher education.”

Another set of twins, Travis and Taren Moore also received their Aggie Ring on Friday. Travis goes to Texas A&M Galveston and said he’s excited to be a part of the Aggie family and carry on the Aggie traditions.

“It was great to share that experience with Taren and just be a part of the Aggie family together,” Travis said. “We’re both first-gen Aggies, so it’s great to do that together.”

Taren said she’s excited the day has finally come and it’s been a long wait since she ordered it at beginning of summer.

“It’s really awesome,” Taren said. “Even though Travis goes to Galveston he could come here and we could do this together. We’ve been together since birth, so it’s been a really great opportunity to be an Aggie alongside my brother. That’s been really awesome.”

Travis and Taren’s mother, Minta Moore said it’s been a blessing that her children could share in the Aggie experiences despite being at different campuses.

“They’ve both just kind of come into their own through their time at A&M and I’m just super excited for them,” Minta Moore said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.