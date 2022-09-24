Somerville defeats Yorktown at home.

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Yeguas defeated the Yorktown Wildcats at home on Sept. 23. in a district game.

The wildcats started out strong. Early in the first, Quarterback Dalton Eckhardt finds Aiden Nunez for a touchdown. Wildcats lead 7-0.

Yorktown strikes again when Aiden Nunez finds the end zone for the second time in the first quarter. Yorktown on top 14-0.

This time its Deagan Mungia on the carry for Yorktown. Running 40 plus yards, putting another 7 points on the score board for the Wildcats.

At the top of the second quarter, Somerville gets it going for the Yeguas. Barrett Howe hands it off to Caden Espinosa for a Yeguas touchdown, bringing the score to 21-7.

With less than a minute left in the second quarter, Barrett Howe puts the ball into Jayden Rodriguez’s hands for a Wildcat interception.

The Wildcats go into half on top, 21-7. Although Somerville finds a way to come back after halftime and finishes the game on top, 35-28.

