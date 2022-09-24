Somerville defeats Yorktown at home

Somerville defeats Yorktown at home.
Somerville defeats Yorktown at home.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Yeguas defeated the Yorktown Wildcats at home on Sept. 23. in a district game.

The wildcats started out strong. Early in the first, Quarterback Dalton Eckhardt finds Aiden Nunez for a touchdown. Wildcats lead 7-0.

Yorktown strikes again when Aiden Nunez finds the end zone for the second time in the first quarter. Yorktown on top 14-0.

This time its Deagan Mungia on the carry for Yorktown. Running 40 plus yards, putting another 7 points on the score board for the Wildcats.

At the top of the second quarter, Somerville gets it going for the Yeguas. Barrett Howe hands it off to Caden Espinosa for a Yeguas touchdown, bringing the score to 21-7.

With less than a minute left in the second quarter, Barrett Howe puts the ball into Jayden Rodriguez’s hands for a Wildcat interception.

The Wildcats go into half on top, 21-7. Although Somerville finds a way to come back after halftime and finishes the game on top, 35-28.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Grimes County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of...
Teen killed in rollover crash in Grimes County
Sheriff Sowell said the three kids are siblings and they had just gotten out of a church event
Iola mourning loss of 13-year-old girl in car crash
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N...
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old Brody Mack was safely located and his...
6-year-old Navasota boy safely located

Latest News

Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19
El Campo hands Navasota their second loss of the season in close battle
Brazos Christian Eagles wings clipped by Bay Area Christian Broncos
Allen Academy dominates St. Francis Episcopal 64-0
College Station opens up district play with win over Leander