Strong Field Awaits Aggies at SEC Match Play Preview

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – The No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team will take on a strong field at the SEC Match Play Preview Sunday through Tuesday at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club.

In the tournament’s unique format, all 14 SEC schools will compete in 54 holes of stroke play – 36 holes Sunday followed by 18 Monday – with match play coming on Tuesday. The top two finishers from stroke play will square off in the final groupings of the day, while the 12 other teams will square off in East vs. West Match Play format.

“We’re excited about facing a great field,” Aggie head coach Brian Kortan said. “We’ll approach this tournament like we do every time we take the course, but this might be the toughest field we see until we get to the SEC Championships next spring. It’s a great opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best teams and players in the country.”

Representing Texas A&M in Alabama are fifth-year senior Sam Bennett, junior Daniel Rodrigues, sophomores Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan, and freshman Jaime Montojo. The Aggies are paired with top-ranked Vanderbilt and No. 3 Florida on day one and will tee off at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Follow the action at GolfStat.com.

