Texas A&M hosts Tennessee for pair of matches

By Shelby Hild / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Sep. 24, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team welcomes the Tennessee Lady Vols to Reed Arena for a pair of matches on Saturday and Sunday.

First serve between the Aggies (9-3, 1-0 SEC) and the Lady Vols (7-6, 0-1) is set for 2 p.m. on both days. Fans can follow along via streaming SEC Network+ or live stats.

Saturday’s contest is highlighted by a T-shirt and pizza giveaway for Texas A&M students while supplies last. Youth Sunday Funday, A&M Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day and post-match autographs are on tap for Sunday’s match.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M opened Southeastern Conference play at Ole Miss on Wednesday night, topping the Rebels in five sets. The last 11 meetings between the Aggies and the Rebels have gone to four or five sets.

Wednesday’s outing was highlighted by Caroline Meuth’s ninth double-digit kill performance of the season, as she finished with an A&M career-high 24 kills on .333 hitting. Setter Elena Karakasi dished out a season-high 53 assists to go with a team-best 11 digs, recording her third double-double of the year.

SCOUTING THE SERIES

Texas A&M holds a slim 11-10 series advantage over the Lady Vols, and are 9-5 against Tennessee since joining the SEC. The Aggies broke a four-game losing skid with a five-set thriller last season on the road,

splitting the series in 2021. A&M is 5-3 overall against Tennessee on its home court, and this will be the first time hosting the Lady Vols since 2018.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

