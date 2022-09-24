Texas A&M students protest death of Iranian woman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students at Texas A&M University came together Friday afternoon to spread awareness about what has happened in Iran.

A group of students with ties to the country came together to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old citizen of Iran who was arrested for not covering her hair as required by Iran’s strict Islamic laws.

Amini died in police custody three days later.

“We are very tired of what is going on and we want to spread awareness across our campus and hopefully get the message out towards all the students here so they can spread awareness of what’s happening in Iran and how people are about this situation,” said one Texas A&M student participating in the protest.

A march was led across campus as people chanted Amini’s name.

Students that weren’t aware of what was happening in Iran had the opportunity to read and learn before the march took place.

Another student said that it is important to spread awareness because something like this can happen anywhere in the world.

“We want Texas A&M and the students here to support this. If we don’t support this it can happen later next time to other countries and to other people.”

The protest was sanctioned by Texas A&M University and students say they hope they can continue spreading awareness across campus.

