Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean Sea

Hurricane conditions possible by Monday
Forecast track of Tropical Storm Ian
Forecast track of Tropical Storm Ian(KBTX Weather)
By Drew Davis
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Ian was named Friday evening and the National Hurricane Center expects the storm to intensify into a hurricane by early Monday morning. It is forecasted to travel over the western portions of Cuba and northeastward into the gulf coast of Florida by Monday.

Tropical Storm Ian joins four other active systems in the Atlantic basin: recently downgraded Post Tropical Cyclone Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston, Tropical Storm Hermine, and Invest 99-L.

Models agree that Ian will shift eastward once in the Gulf of Mexico
Models agree that Ian will shift eastward once in the Gulf of Mexico(KBTX Weather)

Models tend to agree that the storm will shift eastward once it travels into the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will travel over deep warm water in the western Caribbean Sea. The warm water will provide lots of energy to the storm, allowing it to intensify as it travels into the Gulf. The strong winds of a tropical system cause upwelling in the ocean. Upwelling is defined as water being brought up from the lower levels of the ocean. When the warm water extends deeper into the ocean, there is even more fuel to be brought up for the storm to use.

Deep warm water present in the western Caribbean Sea
Deep warm water present in the western Caribbean Sea(KBTX Weather)

This storm presents a high threat to Florida, and it is incredibly important that meteorologists continue to track the storm’s intensity and forecast path. A hurricane during this time of the year is allowed to intensify rapidly because of the right conditions provided by the hot tropical climate.

