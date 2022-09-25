Aggie Game Recap: Arkansas

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas a&m has now beat Arkansas 10 out of 11 times at the Southwest Classic. while they still have a lot to figure out Head Coach Jimbo Fisher knows his team has have heart, character and grit and they proved it in Arlington escaping the 10th ranked Razorbacks 23-21.

“There is heart and character in these guys and there is want-to and there’s competitiveness and talent and they can make plays,” said FIsher. “We just have to learn to be consistent.”

A&M now has back to back wins over ranked teams since the Aggies embarrassing home loss to App State two weeks ago.

“We’re by far not close to where we need. We have to fix some self-inflicted wounds, got to clean things up but we beat two good football teams not playing very well,” exclaimed the Head Coach.

The Aggies recovered from their slow start offensively, when they went 3-and-out on their first four drives. They trailed 14-0 before getting their initial first down on a 63-yard run by Devon Achane midway through the second quarter leading to an Evan Stewart TD.

Achane finished with 159 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

“We were down 14-0. We could have lost it and been like we out of this game,” said Achane. “We just came out second half, knew it was going to be a hard fought game to the end. I love this team and we got a lot in us.”

The real spark for the Aggies came late in the first half when KJ Jefferson lost the ball trying to give Arkansas a 2 touchdown lead. Instead, Tyreek Chappell recovered the fumble and handed it off to Demani Richardson for the 82 yard return.

You have to see this to believe it.@chappell_tyreek →@therealdemani→ 97 yards to the 🏡



📺 ESPN | #BTHOarkansas pic.twitter.com/M3Ukdtdr4y — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 25, 2022

“I was like ‘give me the ball, give me the ball’ and if he didn’t I was going to take it anyway,” chuckled Richardson. “I kept saying we needed that play, we needed that fumble. We needed that momentum swing .”

Richardson added he thought that turnover was the biggest play of the game.

“That’s like some backyard football type stuff where someone says give it to me, you give it to them. That was just a great play, just great IQ by the both of them,” said Achane.

Even with the momentum, A&M didn’t run away with it.

Arkansas’ kicker Cam Little had a chance to seal the deal for the Razorbacks with 1:30 to play at the 42-yard line but in a twist of fate, the football bounce off the top right goal post and the Aggies hung on.

Arkansas' kick hits the TOP of the upright... 😵‍💫



Texas A&M wins. pic.twitter.com/hP08OWtrQb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2022

“We’ve got a lot of heart in this team, that we have a great team. We didn’t let that loss take us down. We kept building, kept coming together,” exclaimed Achane.

A&M feels they have learned a lot from their last three games and they will look to apply what they’ve learned as they head to Starkville to take on Mississippi State next week.

