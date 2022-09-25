Aggie Soccer Match Preview: at No. 6 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies continue SEC action Sunday at Alabama Soccer Complex when they battle the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in a 6 p.m. contest.

The Maroon & White look to get back into the win column after home back-to-back home losses against Georgia (3-2) and No. 21 Mississippi State to open the league ledger. Texas A&M (5-3-2, 0-2-0 SEC) owns wins over McNeese (8-0), Sam Houston (6-0), New Mexico State (2-1), Illinois (1-0) and South Alabama (4-1). The Aggies have 0-0 road draws at No. 25 Clemson and Ohio State. A&M’s losses came against No. 16 TCU, 2-1, and Georgia, 3-2.

Texas A&M has had an SEC best 14 different players find the back of the net through 10 matches. MaKhiya McDonald leads the squad with five goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. Colvin has three goals and ranks second on the team with four assists. Hayes, Sawyer Dumond and Smith have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Sydney Becerra, Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante, Taylor Pounds, Karlina Sample and Andersen Williams.

Alabama (9-1-1, 2-0-0 SEC) started league play with wins over No. 5 South Carolina (2-0) and No. 18 Tennessee (4-2). The Crimson Tide also have ranked wins against No. 18 Clemson (3-0) and No. 6 BYU (3-2). Riley Mattingly Parker leads the team with 17 points on eight goals and one assist.

The Aggies own an 8-3-2 edge in the all-time series. After Alabama won the initial contest, 3-1, in 1995, the Maroon & White reeled off five consecutive wins, including their first three as SEC brethren by a combined tally of 12-0. The series has tightened up in recent years with the Aggies owning a 3-2-2 edge in the last seven meetings. Last season’s matchup resulted in a 1-1 tie with Barbara Olivieri scoring 42 seconds into the second half and Kate Henderson scoring the equalizer for the Tide 11 minutes later.

The match is available on SEC Network + . The match may listen to the match on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and 12thMan.com with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (color) on the call.

