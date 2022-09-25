Aggieland Fly Fishing Roundup fundraiser set for October 1st at Millican Reserve

All proceeds will benefit Good Fly, a local non-profit organization that uses fly casting and fishing to renew minds and refresh spirits for first responders, healthcare workers, and more.
This will be a family-centric event that is all things fly fishing and will feature Live Music,...
This will be a family-centric event that is all things fly fishing and will feature Live Music, Food Trucks, Casting, Tying, Fly Fishing, Raffle, and silent auction.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first Aggieland Fly Fishing Round-Up will be held on October 1st, 2022 at Millican Reserve. The first-of-its-kind family-centric event is hosted by the Aggieland Fly Fishers and will include a day of family fun, fly fishing, and numerous other activities for all ages.

All proceeds will benefit Good Fly, a local non-profit organization that uses fly casting and fishing to renew minds and refresh spirits. Good Fly serves high-stress public servants including law enforcement, fire protection, military personnel, medical professionals, pastors and counselors, and grief groups.

The event will feature live music by Cari Ray and Hopes Creek as well as silent auction and raffle items. Numerous presentations for all skill levels will take place throughout the day and highlight some of the most prominent names in Fly Fishing including Ben Tedrick, Gary Davison, Chris Johnson, Texas Women Fly Fishers, The Texas Council of FFI, and Jeff Ferguson. Three different food trucks will be on-site to offer delicious food and drinks to attendees and a tasting room will be set up for Milam and Greene and Blackwater Draw.

Tickets are $10 per person for those 13 and up and free for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.aggielandff.org/events-1/the-fall-fly-fishing-roundup-2022.

The event is sponsored by Milam & Greene, Millican Reserve, and Russ Wallace Consulting, LTD.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First ROO becomes official in College Station.
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a suspicious loose dirt call.
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says suspicious loose dirt call was a false alert
CSPD arrests three for catalytic converter thefts
CSPD arrests three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters
Zhengdong Cheng was arrested in 2020 on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and wire...
Former Texas A&M professor, NASA researcher takes plea deal for hiding connections with China
Three robbery suspects in custody following chase
Three robbery suspects in custody following chase

Latest News

Devon Achane Texas A&M football
AGGIE FOOTBALL VS ARKANSAS
Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, Texas A&M Agrilife provide car seat safety inspections
Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, Texas A&M Agrilife provide car seat safety inspections
Holy Trinity Worship Ministries host “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive
Holy Trinity Worship Ministries host “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive
KAMU-TV on Monday will debut “Texas A&M Today,” an original 30-minute show highlighting history...
‘Texas A&M Today’ Premieres Sept. 26 On KAMU-TV