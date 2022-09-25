Aggieland Fly Fishing Roundup fundraiser set for October 1st at Millican Reserve

MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first Aggieland Fly Fishing Round-Up will be held on October 1st, 2022 at Millican Reserve. The first-of-its-kind family-centric event is hosted by the Aggieland Fly Fishers and will include a day of family fun, fly fishing, and numerous other activities for all ages.

All proceeds will benefit Good Fly, a local non-profit organization that uses fly casting and fishing to renew minds and refresh spirits. Good Fly serves high-stress public servants including law enforcement, fire protection, military personnel, medical professionals, pastors and counselors, and grief groups.

The event will feature live music by Cari Ray and Hopes Creek as well as silent auction and raffle items. Numerous presentations for all skill levels will take place throughout the day and highlight some of the most prominent names in Fly Fishing including Ben Tedrick, Gary Davison, Chris Johnson, Texas Women Fly Fishers, The Texas Council of FFI, and Jeff Ferguson. Three different food trucks will be on-site to offer delicious food and drinks to attendees and a tasting room will be set up for Milam and Greene and Blackwater Draw.

Tickets are $10 per person for those 13 and up and free for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.aggielandff.org/events-1/the-fall-fly-fishing-roundup-2022.

The event is sponsored by Milam & Greene, Millican Reserve, and Russ Wallace Consulting, LTD.

