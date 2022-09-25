Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple fights, shots fired call

Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation(Source: MGN)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that left one person seriously injured.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell says they received a report of a fight and shooting at the Lions Club Building next to the Grimes County Fairgrounds.

Sowell says the sheriff’s office, Navasota police, DPS, and other off-duty officers responded to the area and brought the crowd under control.

After investigating it was determined that the suspect(s) had already fled the scene.

The injured individual was flown by PHI to the hospital.

Sowell says the Lions Club building was being rented out for a private event that did not have security.

During the investigation, Sowell says it was learned that many of the attendees some as young as 13 were from out of town.

Sowell says a second fight occurred a few miles away that included people from the previous scene.

A third incident was reported and investigated in Navasota at Annie’s store located at SH 6 & SH 90. Sowell says a group of teenagers was gathered at the location and it was initially thought the suspect (s) were among them but were not.

If anyone has any information, officials are asking that you please call the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

