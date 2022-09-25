Man who was homeless for 20 years now in doctoral program

A North Carolina man shares how he went from being destitute to becoming a doctor. (SOURCE: WRAL)
By WRAL
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees.

Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree.

He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program, where he is studying healthcare administration.

Watkins said he was a drug addict who lived on the streets and in shelters in Raleigh for 20 years.

“I had a 15 year crack habit,” he said. “I got clean and, once I started that, it was full steam ahead.”

Thanks to people who believed in him, Watkins got clean and went back to school in 2015.

Since then, he has earned his associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Watkins said he still struggles to find work because of his past mistakes.

“No one wants to forgive me for the criminal acts I committed 34 years ago,” Watkins said. “That was 34 years ago. Can’t we move on beyond that. Why must I still be punished for the rest of my life?”

Copyright 2022 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First ROO becomes official in College Station.
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a suspicious loose dirt call.
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says suspicious loose dirt call was a false alert
CSPD arrests three for catalytic converter thefts
CSPD arrests three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters
Zhengdong Cheng was arrested in 2020 on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and wire...
Former Texas A&M professor, NASA researcher takes plea deal for hiding connections with China
Three robbery suspects in custody following chase
Three robbery suspects in custody following chase

Latest News

Sunday Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 9/25
Sunday Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 9/25
A North Carolina man shares how he went from being destitute to becoming a doctor, but says he...
INSPIRING: Man who was homeless for 20 years is applying for doctoral program
FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de...
Post Malone, experiencing ‘stabbing pain,’ postpones show
A law enforcement officer walks past an EMS crew on the scene at Kennywood Park, an amusement...
3 wounded in shooting at amusement park in Pennsylvania