Navasota Police investigating shots fired call, three people detained

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of shots fired in the 700 Block of W Virginia Street.

Police say they arrived on the scene after the call came in on Sunday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. where they detained three males.

Navasota Police say there is no report of injuries at this time and they believe there is no further threat to the public.

Police say the scene and investigation are still active and a portion of the street remains blocked at this time. They are asking vehicular and pedestrian traffic to make alternate routes.

If anyone has any information, officials are asking that you please call the Navasota Police Department at 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

