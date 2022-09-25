Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting

The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday, according to police....
The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday, according to police. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas -style” mass shooting.

The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot.

After his arrest, police say, the suspect threatened to kill additional officers and their families, and he battered an officer with a table during the interview process.

The man could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. He was held without bail at Butte County Jail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First ROO becomes official in College Station.
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
CSPD arrests three for catalytic converter thefts
CSPD arrests three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a suspicious loose dirt call.
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says suspicious loose dirt call was a false alert
Zhengdong Cheng was arrested in 2020 on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and wire...
Former Texas A&M professor, NASA researcher takes plea deal for hiding connections with China
Three robbery suspects in custody following chase
Three robbery suspects in custody following chase

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility
The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to strengthen before moving over western...
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
FILE - Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure...
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
A fallen tree leans against a house in Sydney, N.S., as post-Tropical Storm Fiona continues to...
Canada struggles to restore power after storm; body found