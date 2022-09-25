Texas A&M rises six spots to No. 17 in latest AP poll

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team moved up six spots to No. 17 in the Week 5 Associated Press College Football Rankings following the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas.

Arkansas tumbled 10 spots in the latest poll, moving from No. 10 to No. 20. The SEC still leads all conferences with seven teams ranked in the Top 25. Georgia and Alabama remain the top 2 teams, with Kentucky at No. 7 and Tennessee climbing to No. 8. Ole Miss is ranked No. 14, with Texas A&M and Arkansas rounding out the ranked teams from the Southeastern Conference. Florida dropped from the rankings after their loss to Tennessee.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll Week 5
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. USC
7. Kentucky
8. Tennessee
9. Oklahoma State
10. North Carolina State
11. Penn State
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. Ole Miss
15. Washington
16. Baylor
17. Texas A&M
18. Oklahoma
19. BYU
20. Arkansas
21. Minnesota
22. Wake Forest
23. Florida State
24. Pittsburgh
25. Kansas State

