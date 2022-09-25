Tropical Storm Ian expected to intensify into a hurricane by Monday

Tropical system tracking towards the Florida Panhandle
By Drew Davis
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Ian was named Friday evening and the National Hurricane Center expects the storm to intensify into a hurricane by early Monday morning. It is forecasted to travel over the western portions of Cuba and northeastward into the gulf coast of Florida by Monday.

September 24th - 7:00 PM National Hurricane Center Update:

Max Wind SpeedMovementLocationPressure
45 mphMoving westward at 14 mph230 miles South of Kingston Jamaica1002 mb

Tropical Storm Ian joins four other active systems in the Atlantic basin: recently downgraded Post Tropical Cyclone Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston, Tropical Storm Hermine, and Invest 99-L.

Models agree that Ian will shift eastward once in the Gulf of Mexico
Models agree that Ian will shift eastward once in the Gulf of Mexico(KBTX Weather)

Models tend to agree that the storm will shift eastward once it travels into the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will travel over deep warm water in the western Caribbean Sea. The warm water will provide lots of energy to the storm, allowing it to intensify as it travels into the Gulf. The strong winds of a tropical system cause upwelling in the ocean. Upwelling is defined as water being brought up from the lower levels of the ocean. When the warm water extends deeper into the ocean, there is even more fuel to be brought up for the storm to use.

Deep warm water present in the western Caribbean Sea
Deep warm water present in the western Caribbean Sea(KBTX Weather)

This storm presents a high threat to Florida, and it is incredibly important that meteorologists continue to track the storm’s intensity and forecast path. A hurricane during this time of the year is allowed to intensify rapidly because of the right conditions provided by the hot tropical climate.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zhengdong Cheng was arrested in 2020 on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and wire...
Former Texas A&M professor, NASA researcher takes plea deal for hiding connections with China
First ROO becomes official in College Station.
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a suspicious loose dirt call.
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says suspicious loose dirt call was a false alert
Sheriff Sowell said the three kids are siblings and they had just gotten out of a church event
Iola mourning loss of 13-year-old girl in car crash

Latest News

Saturday Evening Tropical Update 9/24
Saturday Evening Tropical Update 9/24
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 9/24
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 9/24
AGGIE VOLLEYBALL TENNESSEE PREVIEW
AGGIE VOLLEYBALL TENNESSEE PREVIEW
Forecast track of Tropical Storm Ian
Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean Sea