US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

In this photo released by United Launch Alliance, a classified satellite for the U.S. National...
In this photo released by United Launch Alliance, a classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office is launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast.(United Launch Alliance via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.

The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara County.

It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets.

The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg.

The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zhengdong Cheng was arrested in 2020 on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and wire...
Former Texas A&M professor, NASA researcher takes plea deal for hiding connections with China
First ROO becomes official in College Station.
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a suspicious loose dirt call.
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says suspicious loose dirt call was a false alert
Sheriff Sowell said the three kids are siblings and they had just gotten out of a church event
Iola mourning loss of 13-year-old girl in car crash

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
The U.S. carrier USS Ronald Reagan is escorted as it arrives in Busan, South Korea, Friday,...
South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea
Saturday Evening Tropical Update 9/24
Saturday Evening Tropical Update 9/24
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 9/24
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 9/24