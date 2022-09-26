Aggie offense will have to replace Smith’s production

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Saturday’s 23-21 win over Arkansas, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he was proud of how hard his team competed, but he’s not happy with how they played at times.

The Aggies continue to struggle offensively. Through the first four games of the season, they’re last in the SEC in total yards with 1284 (321 per game), passing yards with 775 (193.75 per game), and last in points scored with 85 (21.25 per game).

What will make it even more difficult for the Maroon and white is they lost their leading receiver, Ainias Smith, to a season-ending leg injury against Arkansas. A struggling offense will now have to replace their senior leader, Smith.

”The kid can play anywhere he wants to on the field and he’s also a great blocker out of the backfield too,” Texas A&M tight end Max Wright said on Smith. “I think that losing him is huge. A lot of young guys are going to have to really step up and try to fill that role. We may not be able to fill exactly the same role as Ainias because we use him in so many different ways. The kid is versatile out of his mind. There are definitely young guys who are ready to step up and make that step to really help this team over the next few weeks,” Wright added.

Jimbo Fisher chimed in on what Ainias brings to the team. ”Diversity and leadership and experience. All three of those things. But he’ll be around to help those guys and mentor those guys but that’s the best he can do. As far as that goes he’ll be right there with him. I know that. He’s a unique player, he’s a unique competitor, and I love him to death. It’s just an unfortunate situation,” Fisher said.

The Aggies will have their first true road game this week when they travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. pm the SEC Network.

