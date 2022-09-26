Aggies Conclude Action Packed Weekend

CARY, North Carolina (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s team made a strong showing at the Fall Ranked Spotlight, hosted by N.C. State, while four Aggies competed at the ITA Texas Regional Championships in Fort Worth, Texas and Carson Branstine made an appearance at the ITF 15K in Lubbock, Texas.

“Overall, it was an excellent week of competing by our entire group,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “Carson making to the finals of the ITF 15K pro event was very impressive and Mary’s decisive win over Sarah Hamner, who was ranked number one in the nation for the better part of last season is very impressive to say the least. For Mary and Jayci to have played together for the first time, it was a very impressive performance winning the doubles event. It’s a great start to the fall season.”

Branstine, competing in a professional event, reached the final before falling to Liv Hovde, 7-6, 6-1. Prior to the final, Branstine defeated Martyna Kubka in three sets, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5, in the semifinal and Raquel Gonzalez Vilar in the quarterfinal in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2. The senior opened the tournament with a first-round victory over Anita Sahdiieva, 6-3, 6-2, and second round win against Avelina Sayfetdinova, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

In North Carolina, Mary Stoiana and Jayci Goldsmith won the A-B Flight doubles title defeating Maia Sung and Zoe Howard, 6-1. The Aggie pair defeated No. 60 Sarah Hamner and Ayana Akli of South Carolina (6-2) in the opening round before beating No. 36 Reilly Tran and Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina (7-5).

Gianna Pielet and Jeanette Mireles reached the final of the E-F Flight doubles falling to Kari Miller and Jaedan Brown of Michigan, 7-5. Pielet and Mireles defeated Julia Fliegner and Lily Jones (Michigan), 6-3, and Malkia Ngounoue and Tamari Gagoshidze (Kansas), 7-6 (4).

In singles action, Stoiana highlighted the tournament defeating No. 2 Sarah Hamner, 6-2, 6-0, in the A-1 Singles Consolation final. In the A-2 singles draw, Jeanette Mireles reached the semifinals before being defeated by Anika Yarlagadda of North Carolina, 7-6 (5), 6-1, while Giana Pielet reached the round of 16 before losing to Laylo Bakhodirova of ETSU in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. After losing her first match, Goldsmith reached the consolation quarterfinals losing to Annabelle Xu of Virginia, 6-4,6-2.

In Fort Worth, Lizanne Boyer (def Cambelle Bouchard (SMU), 6-2, 6-2, to reach the round of 16 in the open singles qualifying draw, while Daria Smetannikov reached the round of 32 in the open singles main draw before being defeated by Tara Gorinsek (UT Arlington), 1-6, 7-6 (5), 1-0 (10-6). Boyer and Daria Smetannikov reached the open doubles main draw round of 32 before losing to Olivia Malm and Gloria Alogo Piqueras (North Texas), 8-6.

Complete results from North Carolina and North Texas are below.

North Carolina Results

DOUBLES

A-B Flight

Mary Stoiana / Jayci Goldsmith (A&M) def. #60 Sarah Hamner/Ayana Akli (South Carolina), 6-2

Mary Stoiana / Jayci Goldsmith (A&M) def. #36 Reilly Tran/Carson Tanguilig (North Carolina), 7-5

Mary Stoiana/Jayci Goldsmith (A&M) def. Maia Sung/Zoe Howard (Princeton), 6-1(Stoiana and Goldsmith win flight due to withdrawals)

E-F Flight Doubles

Gianna Pielet / Jeanette Mireles (A&M) def. Julia Fliegner/Lily Jones (Michigan), 6-3

Gianna Pielet / Jeanette Mireles (A&M) def. Malkia Ngounoue/Tamari Gagoshidze (Kansas), 7-6 (4)

Kari Miller/Jaedan Brown (Michigan) def. Gianna Pielet/Jeanette Mireles (A&M), 7-5

SINGLES

A-1 Singles Draw

Round of 32

#42 Ayana Akli (South Carolina) def. #58 Mary Stoiana (A&M), 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3)

Consolation

Round of 16: #58 Mary Stoiana (A&M) def. #96 Eza Tomase (Tennessee), 6-0, 6-1

Quarterfinals: #58 Mary Stoiana (A&M) def. #61 Ariana Arseneault (Auburn), 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3

Semifinals: #58 Mary Stoiana (A&M) def. #31 Reilly Tran (North Carolina), 7-6 (4), 6-0

Final: #58 Mary Stoiana (A&M) def. #2 Sarah Hamner (South Carolina), 6-2, 6-0

A-2 Singles Draw

Round of 32

Gianna Pielet (A&M) def. Elise Mills (South Carolina), 6-1, 6-4

Alexandra Pisereva (Oklahoma) def. #109 Jayci Goldsmith (A&M), 7-5, 6-2

Jeanette Mireles (A&M) def. Katie Codd (Duke), 6-3, 6-3

Round of 16

#106 Laylo Bakhodirova (ETSU) def. Gianna Pielet (A&M), 4-6, 6-2, 7-5

Jeanette Mireles (A&M) def. Nandini Sharma (UCF), 6-1, 6-1

Quarterfinals

Jeanette Mireles (A&M) def. Roxana Manu (Kansas), 6-3, 6-1

Semifinals

Anika Yarlagadda (North Carolina) def. Jeanette Mireles (A&M), 7-6 (5), 6-1

Consolation

Round of 16: #109 Jayci Goldsmith (A&M) def. Sophie Abrams (NC State), 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-4

Quarterfinals: Annabelle Xu (Virginia) def. #109 Jayci Goldsmith (A&M), 6-4, 6-2

Fort Worth Results

Open Singles - Qualifying Draw

Round of 64

Lizanne Boyer (A&M) def Paula Garrote (ACU), 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-4)

Avery Esquivel (A&M) def Winslow Huth (SMU), 6-0, 6-3

Round of 32

Lizanne Boyer (A&M) def Cambelle Bouchard (SMU), 6-2, 6-2

Lexie Weir (UTSA) def Avery Esquivel (A&M), 6-1, 6-4

Open Singles - Main Draw

Round of 64

Marlee Zein (Texas) def Lizanne Boyer (A&M), 6-2, 6-2

Daria Smetannikov (A&M) def Laura Slisane (Houston), 6-0, 6-1

Hadley Doyle (SMU) def Kayal Gownder (A&M), 6-2, 6-3

Round of 32

Tara Gorinsek (UT Arlington) def Daria Smetannikov (A&M), 1-6, 7-6 (5), 1-0 (10-6)

Open Doubles - Main Draw

Round of 64

Winslow Huth/Maja Makoric (SMU) def Elise Robbins /Kayla Gownder (A&M), 8-3

Lizanne Boyer / Daria Smetannikov (A&M) def Grace Thomas/Gabby Cusano (Texas), 8-6

Round of 32

Olivia Malm/Gloria Alogo Piqueras (North Texas) def. Lizanne Boyer/Daria Smetannikov (A&M), 8-6

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.