Aggies Drop SEC Road Match at Alabama

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies were defeated in Sunday’s road match against the Alabama Crimson Tide, 3-0.

Luck was not on the Aggies’ side from the beginning of the match at Alabama Soccer Complex as A&M’s Mia Pante ripped a beautiful shot from 14 yards out that faded late and hit the post in the first minute of play.

Alabama made the most of their chances the remainder of the first half scoring on two of three shots-on-goal to take a 2-0 edge into the intermission despite the Aggies holding a 10-6 shot advantage.

Texas A&M (5-4-2, 0-3-0 SEC) was on the attack early in the second half, but were unable to break the scoring seal. The Crimson Tide iced the match with a counterattack goal in the 80th minute.The shots were even in the match, 15-15. Alabama held the edge in shots-on-goal (8-5) and corner kicks (7-4). McKinley Crone made five saves to record the clean sheet for the Crimson Tide.

SCORING SUMMARY

23′ | BAMA – Gianna Paul worked the ball through a tackle by Carolyn Calzada on the right side and sent a ball diagonally across the penalty box to the left post where Riley Tanner sent a ball into the 6-yard box for Felicia Knox who scored her third goal of the season. BAMA 1, A&M 0.

32′ | BAMA – Knox worked the ball across the top of the 18-yard box from the left corner and sent a ball into Riley Parker near the penalty spot in as close to offside as possible position and sent the ball past the keeper. BAMA 2, A&M 0.

80′ | BAMA – Knox looped around a midfielder at the top of the penalty arc and sent a through ball into the spot where Paul sent it past the keeper. BAMA 3, A&M 0.

UP NEXT…

The Aggies stay on the road for Thursday’s match at No. 20 Arkansas for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

