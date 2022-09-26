Ainias Smith suffers potential season-ending injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith suffered a leg injury during the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas that could leave him out for the duration of the season.

According to multiple reports, Smith fractured his lower right leg and he may need to have surgery. The Aggies’ leading receiver went down awkwardly late in the third quarter with A&M leading the Razorbacks 23-14. He was later seen on the sideline with a boot on his right leg.

Close friend of the Smith family here and I've confirmed that the Aggies have lost Ainias Smith for the year but hopefully back in time for pre-draft workouts. Dude played his ass off in Maroon & White and will be a hell of a pro 👍🏼 https://t.co/Iavy1SRTat — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) September 25, 2022

Smith was known as a Swiss Army Knife to A&M’s offense. He earned preseason All-SEC honors as a receiver, all-purpose player, and return specialist. He is currently seventh on A&M’s all-time career touchdown receptions list with 17, tying him with Mike Evans. The senior has caught a pass in 27 straight games. In 2021, Smith became the third player in SEC history to rack up 1,000 receiving yards while also gaining 250+ yards as a rusher and returner. In his four games this season, the Aggie has amassed 291 receiving yards on 15 catches with 2 touchdowns.

Smith could potentially return next year as a fifth-year senior.

