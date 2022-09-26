Brazos County Commissioners set to discuss allocating $42.5 million in ARPA funds

(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County leaders are set to discuss allocating $42.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds Tuesday in a regular meeting of county commissioners and Wednesday in a special workshop.

The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion initiative from the federal government that was designed during the pandemic to combat COVID-19 and help stabilize the economy.

Of that $1.9 trillion, just over $95 million is being used right here in Brazos County. The City of Bryan received just over $21 million while the City of College Station was allocated $29,478,326. Brazos County was awarded a total of $42,558,941.

Brazos County is proposing to spend $2.5 million on housing assistance programs, elder care, child abuse prevention, and community action programs like Meals on Wheels and Unlimited Potential, a local nonprofit that supports young adults who have aged out of foster care. They also plan to allocate around $15 million to upgrade facilities across the county including the recently purchased former Bryan ISD Administration Building and the current Brazos County Administration Building.

The most expensive but highly sought-after project by Brazos County is the proposed Brazos County Medical Examiners facility which is projected to cost around $25 million.

Officials with the City of Bryan say the funding allocated to them will be used for qualifying water and wastewater infrastructure projects on the east and west sides of Bryan. They say these projects are currently in the design phase and actual expenditures to date are minimal.

The City of College Station is using the nearly $30 million to rehire staff, provide premium pay for essential workers along with prioritizing water and wastewater eligible projects.

Brian Namey, Chief Public Affairs Officer for the National Association of Counties says one of the great things about the American Rescue Plan Act is that funds allocated can be used in a variety of ways by both city and county governments to benefit each community in a different way.

“The global pandemic impacted virtually every aspect of American life and a strong federal, state, and local response is required for us to recover from both the public health impacts and the economic impacts.,” said Namey.

A complete breakdown of projects being considered during the Tuesday and Wednesday Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting can be found here.

Both Tuesday’s meeting and Wednesday’s workshop are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

