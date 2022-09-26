Bryan High Viking Theatre debuting ‘Airness’ this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost showtime for Bryan High School students as they kick off the theater season this week. Students and directors are debuting “Airness” Thursday at the Viking Theatre at 7 p.m.

Co-director Forrest Gamble said the show is about a group of performers on the air guitar circuit striving to compete at the national level. The show will be full of performances and will feel like a rock concert. Gamble said the show also tackles topics like discovering your identity.

Braedon Lawless, an “Airness” co-director, said it was important to pick a show based on the direction the theater department is going. He said it also represents his and Gamble’s love for music and rock ‘n’ roll. The directors are excited for the first show of the season, which they’ve been preparing for since mid-August.

Some of the cast members include Hailey Graves, Camden Adams, Grace Dubose and Ben Prejean. Graves is playing Nina, Camden will be D. Vicious, Dubose is the Cannibal Queen and Prejean will be Shreddy Eddy.

Adams said he’s enjoyed connecting with his character who he describes as unconventional. He said there are also some disconnects, which he’s enjoyed exploring and working into his role. Graves said her character Nina allowed her to come out of her comfort zone.

The show and the preparation process was much different for Dubose from other shows. She said she’s embraced every part of the process from learning how to play the air guitar to putting the set together. Prejean said playing the air guitar is a lot harder than it seems, but it’s been fun.

Graves said playing the air guitar is all about emotion and “feeling the music” while making sure your hands and fingers accurately portray that you’re playing the guitar. This is something she’s gotten more comfortable with throughout the preparation process with the support of her fellow cast members. Prejean said the cast and crew built a strong bond over the last few months, which he believes has enhanced the Viking Theatre community.

Dubose and Adams believe “Airness” is a show anyone can enjoy because it’s relaxed, fun and touches on topics that many can relate to.

The first show is Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Viking Theatre Black Box, which is located on Barak Lane next to the tennis courts. For tickets and information on the show, click here.

