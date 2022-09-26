First Touch Family: Standing by families after loosing a child

First Touch Family supports families in need after loosing a child.
First Touch Family supports families in need after loosing a child.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Loosing a child is an unimaginable reality some families face, and First Touch Family, a Brazos Valley nonprofit, is there to step in during those times of need.

After loosing her son in 2016, Chrissy Cogdell made it a point to help others through the unthinkable journey of child loss. With the loss of Christopher, Chrissy and her family had a tough time navigating through the trauma, as expected. Chrissy told KBTX she wanted families to have a source to go to where they could feel understood.

The goal of First Touch Family is to provide tangible, financial and emotional support to families. Chrissy said there is nothing to take the pain away from loosing a child, but First Touch Family brings hope to the healing journey. Along with resources, the nonprofit offers Blessing Boxes and any extra help needed with funeral planning.

After the loss of 13-year-old Contessa Shive on Sept. 21 in a car crash, First Touch Family stepped in. The nonprofit is trying to raise funds to go towards the Tessa Shive Memorial Scholarship Fund or to the Shive Family Assistance Fund. So far, the Shive Family Assistance Fund has reached over $12,000 in donations. The Tessa Shive Memorial Scholarship Fundraise is almost at $4,000.

Chrissy says the assistance fund will be used to help the family with medical bills, counseling for her siblings, two of which were in the crash with her, counseling for her parents and whatever else may arise.

Iola ISD told KBTX they are still offering counseling and support for those who need it after loosing Contessa. Superintendent Jeff Dyer said school is canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to hold a celebration of life in the high school gym at 10:30 a.m.

To get in touch with First Touch Family, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple fights, shots fired call
CSPD arrests three for catalytic converter thefts
CSPD arrests three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters
First ROO becomes official in College Station.
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Sparks Police investigating a shots fired call.
Navasota Police investigating shots fired call, three people detained

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
The mid-morning update from the NHC on Hurricane Ian
Ian officially strengthens to a hurricane, rapid intensification expected
The show debuts Thursday at Bryan High's Viking Theatre and will feel like a rock concert.
Bryan High Viking Theatre debuting ‘Airness’ this week