First Touch Family: Standing by families after loosing a child

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Loosing a child is an unimaginable reality some families face, and First Touch Family, a Brazos Valley nonprofit, is there to step in during those times of need.

After loosing her son in 2016, Chrissy Cogdell made it a point to help others through the unthinkable journey of child loss. With the loss of Christopher, Chrissy and her family had a tough time navigating through the trauma, as expected. Chrissy told KBTX she wanted families to have a source to go to where they could feel understood.

The goal of First Touch Family is to provide tangible, financial and emotional support to families. Chrissy said there is nothing to take the pain away from loosing a child, but First Touch Family brings hope to the healing journey. Along with resources, the nonprofit offers Blessing Boxes and any extra help needed with funeral planning.

After the loss of 13-year-old Contessa Shive on Sept. 21 in a car crash, First Touch Family stepped in. The nonprofit is trying to raise funds to go towards the Tessa Shive Memorial Scholarship Fund or to the Shive Family Assistance Fund. So far, the Shive Family Assistance Fund has reached over $12,000 in donations. The Tessa Shive Memorial Scholarship Fundraise is almost at $4,000.

Chrissy says the assistance fund will be used to help the family with medical bills, counseling for her siblings, two of which were in the crash with her, counseling for her parents and whatever else may arise.

Iola ISD told KBTX they are still offering counseling and support for those who need it after loosing Contessa. Superintendent Jeff Dyer said school is canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to hold a celebration of life in the high school gym at 10:30 a.m.

To get in touch with First Touch Family, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.