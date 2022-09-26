Flip your flapjack to perfection on Nat’l Pancake Day

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! What better way to celebrate than by firing up the griddle and making some mouth-watering flapjacks!

The owner of Hullabaloo Diner, Richard Risbon, joined The Three to teach Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten how to make the perfect pancake!

Watch the video above for tips from Rich and visit Hullabaloo Diner Thursday through Sunday to try more delicious food.

