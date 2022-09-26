Get your kids excited about reading this school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early literacy is critical to a child’s academic development. That’s why Friends of the Library BCS is encouraging parents to read to their children.

Friends President Summer Adams says parents should try speaking to their children in full sentences early on, even when they’re just babies. She recommends reading books to your children to help them develop a desire to read on their own. She says picture books, alphabet books, and rhyming books are a great place to start. “Ask them questions while you read and get them involved in a conversation,” Adams said.

Watch the full interview with Adams in the video player above and visit the Friends of the Library BCS website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.