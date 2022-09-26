Get your kids excited about reading this school year

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early literacy is critical to a child’s academic development. That’s why Friends of the Library BCS is encouraging parents to read to their children.

Friends President Summer Adams says parents should try speaking to their children in full sentences early on, even when they’re just babies. She recommends reading books to your children to help them develop a desire to read on their own. She says picture books, alphabet books, and rhyming books are a great place to start. “Ask them questions while you read and get them involved in a conversation,” Adams said.

Watch the full interview with Adams in the video player above and visit the Friends of the Library BCS website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Shooting Investigation
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple fights, shots fired call
CSPD arrests three for catalytic converter thefts
CSPD arrests three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters
First ROO becomes official in College Station.
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
Sparks Police investigating a shots fired call.
Navasota Police investigating shots fired call, three people detained

Latest News

THE THREE SEPTEMBER 26
The Three: Monday, September 26
Plan your family adventure to the Franklin Drive-Thru Safari!
Take a family adventure at the Franklin Drive-Thru Safari
The Three: Monday, September 26
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
Rock out with Neil Berg and OPAS on September 27 and 28!
Rockin’ out with OPAS for their 50th season