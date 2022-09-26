Ian officially strengthens to a hurricane, rapid intensification expected

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday morning, Tropical Storm Ian officially strengthened into a Hurricane. The National Hurricane Center has forecasted the storm to intensify into major Hurricane Status by late Tuesday night, as the storm is currently moving over incredibly warm water that is providing energy to the storm.

The latest advisory (7:00 AM) from the National Hurricane Center shows:

Max Wind Location Movement Pressure 75 mph 90 miles West-Southwest of Grand Cayman Moving Northwest at 14 mph 981 mb

Expected to make landfall in western Cuba and Florida (KBTX Weather)

Tropical Storm and Hurricane warnings have been issued along the Gulf Coast of Florida, with the strongest portion of the storm expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay. The storm is expected to weaken slightly by the time it makes landfall in the United States, but not by much. The storm could still be a major hurricane (category 3+) right before moving over the state. The reason the storm is expected to weaken is because of colder waters present in the Northeast portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

The lack of energy could lead Hurricane Ian to slightly weaken before landfall, but still remain a major Hurricane. (KBTX Weather)

The following image shows the current watches and warnings across both Cuba and Florida.

Cuba and Florida bracing for major Hurricane landfall this week. (KBTX Weather)

