Johnson Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named the Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office Monday morning. This is the first SEC weekly honor of his career.  

Johnson led the Aggie defense with 13 tackles in the 23-21 win over No. 10 Arkansas, reaching double-figures in the category for the fourth time in his career and the second time this season. Johnson ranks second in the SEC and is tied for 23rd nationally with 38 takedowns on the year.  

Johnson and the No. 17 Aggies will return to action Saturday, Oct. 1, traveling to Mississippi State for a 3 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network.

