Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game

Texas A&M vs Alabama
Texas A&M vs Alabama(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 9 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. 

A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.

