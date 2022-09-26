Manhunt underway for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County

LEON JUNCTION, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced jail inmate Brandon Hogan escaped from a work crew at Seaton Cemetery at 333 Seaton Road.

Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds. Deputies said he is balding with light brown and blonde hair.

He is reportedly on foot and has removed his black and white-striped jail-issued top, but is believed to be wearing the matching pants. Deputies said he could be wearing a white T-shirt.

Hogan was in jail on charges of theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, assault of a family member, and criminal mischief. The sheriff urges residents not to approach Hogan.

“Typically, inmates who are put on a work crew or a trustee status are vetted through a series of interviews,” said Heather Ashley, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, “Their backgrounds and current history are looked into so that we can prevent things like this from happening.”

If you see Hogan, call the sheriff’s office immediately at 254-865-7201.

Leon Junction is north of Fort Hood and west of Mound.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.