Meuth Earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the first time in her career, Texas A&M volleyball’s Caroline Meuth has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The honor marks the first SEC Offensive Player of the Week nod for an Aggie since Hollann Hans earned it in 2019.

Meuth recorded a collegiate career-high 30 kills in Saturday’s victory over Tennessee, becoming the first player in the SEC to reach that milestone this season. She paired her 30 kills with 14 digs, turning in her third double-double of the year. In last Wednesday’s five-set thriller at Ole Miss, Meuth contributed a match-high 24 kills and equaled a career-high with four service aces.

She finished the week with 68 kills, averaging 5.23 kills per set, while scoring a league best 76.5 points. Her 68 kills leads the SEC by 17 and she has scored 19 more points than the player behind her in the category. For the year, Meuth ranks first in points per set (4.99) and second in total points (254.5).

UP NEXT

Texas A&M (10-4, 2-1 SEC) looks to remain undefeated on the road when it travels for a pair of matches this weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3, 0-1 SEC).

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

