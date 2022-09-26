Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday

Michelle Reynolds
Michelle Reynolds(Courtesy)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated.

KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown.

Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in a middle school in the district.

The District told KTRK:

The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance to Alvin ISD. We were made aware that one of our employees, Michelle Reynolds, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Alvin ISD has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time. If you have any information, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

