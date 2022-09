NFL Aggies Week Three

(KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week Three of the NFL season, including a bounce-back win for Aggie quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 19/27 264 yards. 2 total touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing). 24-22 win over Las Vegas

Christian Kirk WR (Jacksonville) - 6 catches 72 yards. 1 touchdown. 38-10 win over Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Madubuike DT (Baltimore) - 3 tackles (2 for loss), 1 sack. 37-26 win over New England

Micheal Clemons DE (New York Jets) - 3 tackles (1 for loss). 27-12 loss to Cincinnati

Justin Evans S (New Orleans) - 3 tackles (1 for loss). 22-14 loss to Carolina

