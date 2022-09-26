Railroad crossing at Rock Prairie Rd. near Wellborn Rd. to close for several days starting Tuesday

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of drivers are expected to be affected by a railroad crossing closure in College Station this week.

Union Pacific Railroad is scheduled to close the crossing at Rock Prairie Road west of Wellborn Road Tuesday.

The closure is expected to be in place for two to three days while Union Pacific crews install new tracks.

According to the City of College Station, traffic control will be provided, but detours will not be in place.

One alternative route could take drivers north toward FM 2818, which is seeing traffic delays in recent weeks.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD arrests three for catalytic converter thefts
CSPD arrests three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters
Shooting Investigation
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple fights, shots fired call
First ROO becomes official in College Station.
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
Sparks Police investigating a shots fired call.
Navasota Police investigating shots fired call, three people detained
Ainias Smith punt return against South Carolina
Ainias Smith suffers potential season-ending injury

Latest News

The Monday morning update from the NHC on Hurricane Ian in the Caribbean
Ian officially strengthens to a hurricane, rapid intensification expected
Monday Morning Tropical Update 9/26
Monday Morning Tropical Update 9/26
AGGIE FOOTBALL VS ARKANSAS
AGGIES ARKANSAS RECAP
“Cooling College Station” city leaders considering five-year urban heat mitigation plan
“Cooling College Station” city leaders considering five-year urban heat mitigation plan