Railroad crossing at Rock Prairie Rd. near Wellborn Rd. to close for several days starting Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of drivers are expected to be affected by a railroad crossing closure in College Station this week.

Union Pacific Railroad is scheduled to close the crossing at Rock Prairie Road west of Wellborn Road Tuesday.

The closure is expected to be in place for two to three days while Union Pacific crews install new tracks.

According to the City of College Station, traffic control will be provided, but detours will not be in place.

One alternative route could take drivers north toward FM 2818, which is seeing traffic delays in recent weeks.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.



