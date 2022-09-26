Rockin’ out with OPAS for their 50th season

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s to 50 years of rock n’ roll and OPAS!

You can hear composer and lyricist Neil Berg and his cast of Broadway’s brightest stars perform bits and pieces from the last 50 years of rock n’ roll.

From the progenitors in the 1940s, through the glory years of the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, up until MTV in the early ‘80s, the crew offers tributes to such important and iconic artists as Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Carole King, Elton John, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Journey, and more!

To purchase tickets for “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock n’ Roll” on Tuesday, September 27 or Wednesday, September 28 at Rudder Auditorium, click here.

