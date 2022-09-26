Seven Brazos Valley teams make the latest DCTF rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week 5 of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked.

In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 5 after beating Leander in their district opener 38-10.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains No. 1 after picking up their 21st win in a row dating back to last year. The defending state champs opened up district play with a 69-32 win over McGregor. Cameron Yoe enters the rankings at No. 10 after a big 48-44 win over defending state champion Lorena.

In Class 3A Division II, Lexington comes in at No. 9. The Eagles are 4-0 this year and will take on Caldwell this Friday.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville remains at No. 10. The Tigers beat Jefferson 30-28 and have their bye week this Friday.

In Class 2A Division II, Burton is ranked No. 2. after a win over perennial powerhouse Falls City 13-12. Bremond is ranked No. 8. The Tigers were off last week and are 4-0 so far this season.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (4-0) W: Beaumont United, 62-0 2

2 Austin Westlake (4-0) W: Lake Travis, 35-20 1

3 Southlake Carroll (5-0) W: Haltom, 62-0 3

4 Duncanville (4-0) W: Cedar Hill, 59-28 4

5 Katy (5-0) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 59-3 5

6 Denton Guyer (5-0) W: Little Elm, 49-21 6

7 Humble Atascocita (3-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 56-0 7

8 Cibolo Steele (5-0) W: Fort Bend Christian, 48-7 8

9 Allen (4-1) W: Denton Braswell, 43-7 9

10 Dallas Highland Park (4-0) Idle 10

11 Arlington Martin (4-1) W: South Grand Prairie, 34-21 11

12 DeSoto (4-1) W: Waxahachie, 42-24 12

13 SA Northside Brennan (3-1) Idle 13

14 Spring Westfield (3-1) W: Spring, 61-22 14

15 Alvin Shadow Creek (4-0) W: Pearland, 24-20 15

16 Dripping Springs (4-0) W: Austin Bowie, 55-7 16

17 Austin Vandegrift (3-1) Idle 17

18 Prosper (4-1) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 49-0 18

19 Round Rock (4-0) Idle 19

20 Rockwall (4-1) W: Rockwall-Heath, 56-21 20

21 Klein Cain (4-0) W: Tomball Memorial, 49-20 21

22 Jersey Village (4-0) W: Houston Spring Woods, 65-0 22

23 Klein Collins (4-0) W: Klein Oak, 42-7 24

24 Trophy Club Nelson (5-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 69-2 25

25 North Crowley (5-0) W: Euless Trinity, 42-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Waxahachie

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Longview (5-0) W: Lancaster, 21-13 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (5-0) W: Carrollton Smith, 56-8 2

3 Denton Ryan (3-1) W: The Colony, 24-10 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (4-0) W: Baytown Sterling, 47-7 4

5 College Station (3-1) W: Leander, 38-10 5

6 Richmond Foster (5-0) W: Friendswood, 41-0 6

7 Aledo (3-2) W: Saginaw, 73-7 7

8 Frisco Reedy (5-0) W: Frisco Liberty, 59-7 8

9 Amarillo Tascosa (4-1) W: Amarillo, 45-10 10

10 Lancaster (3-2) L: Longview, 21-13 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Frisco Lone Star

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Argyle (5-0) W: Frisco Memorial, 51-13 1

2 Liberty Hill (4-1) W: Kerrville Tivy, 63-6 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (3-1) W: Port Neches-Groves, 35-14 3

4 Texarkana Texas (4-1) W: Hallsville, 56-31 4

5 Colleyville Heritage (3-1) W: Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 57-0 6

6 Midlothian Heritage (4-1) W: Joshua, 41-0 7

7 Montgomery Lake Creek (5-0) W: Richmond Randle, 47-7 9

8 Grapevine (3-1) W: Fort Worth North Side, 56-21 8

9 WF Rider (3-2) L: Stephenville, 43-42 5

10 SA Alamo Heights (4-1) W: SA Burbank, 62-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Port Neches-Groves

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (5-0) W: WF Rider, 43-42 1

2 China Spring (4-1) L: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 24-16 2

3 CC Calallen (5-0) W: Zapata, 54-0 3

4 Boerne (5-0) W: Salado, 41-7 4

5 Anna (5-0) W: Pittsburg, 47-12 5

6 Celina (4-1) W: Carrolltom Ranchview, 56-0 6

7 Lumberton (4-1) W: Tatum, 48-42 7

8 Somerset (4-0) Idle 9

9 Brownwood (4-1) W: Waco Connally, 52-21 10

10 Kaufman (4-1) W:, 21-7 Sunnyvale NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Dumas

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Carthage (5-0) W: Bullard, 56-7 1

2 Gilmer (4-0) Idle 2

3 WF Hirschi (4-0) Idle 3

4 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-1) W: Paris, 30-14 4

5 Cuero (4-1) W: Beeville Jones, 82-28 5

6 Silsbee (5-0) W: West Orange-Stark, 48-27 7

7 Bellville (5-0) W: La Marque, 63-6 8

8 Wimberley (5-0) W: Lampasas, 38-28 6

9 Hamshire-Fannett (4-1) W: Bridge City, 34-0 9

10 Center (4-1) W: Canton, 52-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Madisonville

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Franklin (5-0) W: McGregor, 69-32 1

2 Mount Vernon (5-0) W: Mineola, 42-25 2

3 Columbus (5-0) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 42-7 4

4 Grandview (4-1) W: Maypearl, 70-7 5

5 Malakoff (4-1) W: Kemp, 63-0 6

6 Bushland (5-0) W: Dumas, 38-20 7

7 Breckenridge (5-0) W: Benbrook, 56-17 8

8 Winnsboro (5-0) W: Emory Rains, 73-13 10

9 Llano (5-0) W: San Antonio Cole, 59-0 NR

10 Cameron Yoe (3-2) W: Lorena, 48-44 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Lorena, No. 9 Hallettsville

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Gunter (4-0) W: Gladewater, 59-7 1

2 Holliday (4-0) Idle 2

3 Newton (4-1) W: Warren, 53-6 3

4 Bells (4-1) W: Callisburg, 42-13 4

5 Canadian (2-2) Idle 5

6 New London West Rusk (3-2) W: Arp, 56-35 6

7 Poth (4-1) W: Dilley, 56-6 8

8 Palmer (4-0) Idle 9

9 Lexington (4-0) Idle 10

10 Wall (3-1) Idle NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Henrietta

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Timpson (5-0) W: Grapeland, 67-6 1

2 Hawley (5-0) W: Anson, 55-0 2

3 Crawford (4-0) W: Rosebud-Lott, 35-0 3

4 Shiner (4-1) W: Ganado, 50-12 4

5 Refugio (4-1) W: Bloomington, 55-0 5

6 Coleman (4-1) W: Goldthwaite, 61-0 6

7 Stratford (4-0) Idle 7

8 Cisco (4-1) W: Colorado City, 54-0 8

9 Tolar (4-0) Idle 9

10 Centerville (3-2) W: Jefferson, 30-28 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Mart (5-0) W: Meridian, 67-0 1

2 Burton (4-0) W: Falls City, 13-12 2

3 Wellington (4-1) W: Panhandle, 26-13 4

4 Wink (5-0) W: Water Valley, 60-16 5

5 Chilton (5-0) W: Deweyville, 52-18 6

6 Price Carlisle (5-0) W: Lone Oak, 48-32 7

7 Santo (4-0) Idle 8

8 Bremond (4-0) Idle 9

9 Albany (3-2) L: Comanche, 31-28 3

10 Granger (4-1) W: Bruni, 35-6 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Abbott (5-0) W: Avalon, 46-0 2

2 Westbrook (4-1) L: Garden City, 46-42 1

3 May (4-0) Idle 3

4 Jonesboro (4-1) W: Smoking for Jesus, 58-44 4

5 Rankin (4-1) W: Van Horn, 88-39 5

6 Happy (4-1) W: Lubbock Home School, 56-4 6

7 Garden City (4-1) W: Westbrook, 46-42 9

8 Mertzon Irion County (4-0) Idle 7

9 Gordon (4-0) Idle 8

10 Medina (5-0) W: Santa Anna, 54-8 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (4-0) W: Roby, 56-6 1

2 Richland Springs (4-0) W: Coolidge, 74-30 2

3 Cherokee (5-0) W: Sidney, 50-0 3

4 Balmorhea (4-1) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 78-30 4

5 Loraine (5-0) W: Ackerly Sands, 60-15 5

6 Oglesby (5-0) W: Waco Methodist Children’s Home, 68-22 7

7 Sanderson (4-0) W: Fort Davis, 44-30 9

8 Jayton (3-2) W: Silverton, 34-27 8

9 Paducah (5-0) W: Hedley, 41-20 10

10 Whitharral (4-1) W: Throckmorton, 102-52 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Oakwood

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1) W: China Spring, 24-16 1

2 Dallas Christian (4-0) W: FW Nolan, 28-19 2

3 Austin Regents (3-0) W: SA Christian, 55-0 3

4 Houston St. Thomas (3-0) W: Plano John Paul II, 42-0 4

5 Episcopal School of Dallas (4-0) W: Gladewater Sabine, 54-0 5

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Conroe Covenant (5-0) W: Katy Faith West, 70-14 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (4-0) W: Sugar Land Logos, 62-15 2

3 Plano Coram Deo (5-0) W: Dallas Lakehill, 52-6 3

4 Lucas Christian (5-0) W: Red Oak Ovilla, 45-0 NR

5 FW Covenant Classical (2-1) W: Irving The Highlands, 69-20 4

Dropped out: No. 5 Lantana Harvest Christian

